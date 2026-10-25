Letter: Preserve unique WNC with bonds

As a Weaverville native, I am excited that we in Buncombe County have an opportunity to vote for the open space bond for conservation and the housing bond for affordable housing this year.

The open space bond calls for protecting our farmlands, greenways, scenic trails and drinking water; the housing bond addresses the issue of affordable living for our elders and those who are being priced out of the housing market.

So many of us call Western North Carolina home and can’t imagine living anywhere else. It’s important to preserve what makes our region unique for families, seniors and generations to come. Please join me in voting “yes” on bonds this Nov. 3.

— Ellen J. Perry

Weaverville