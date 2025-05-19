Letter: Raising awareness as son waits for transplant

I am the mother of Wilson, a 6-year-old boy currently hospitalized on a lifesaving device at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. We are from Asheville. On March 24, he was listed for a lung transplant after nine long months in the hospital.

Wilson is a vivacious, strong, witty boy who has shown us all what strength looks like as he has defied the odds. A healthy 5-year-old, Wilson contracted strep throat, and we believe his immune system responded in such a way that ruined his lungs. His father and I, as well as our family, grapple every day with the idea that we could lose him.

His story is uncommon, but through social media, I have found other parents who have struggled and fought to give their children lifesaving care as they wait to be granted the gift of life with a transplant.

Wilson’s wait time for lungs may be prolonged because of the need for blood products and the devices that he needs to support his lungs and heart. According to a study dated January 2021, pediatric organ donation has dramatically been on the decline, which means Wilson will have a very long wait time to find a match due to having many antibodies against potential donors.

In April, we celebrated National Donate Life Month, with April 20-26 being National Pediatric Transplant Week. I urge everyone to think about helping others through the gift of life and ask you to share a story such as Wilson’s, bringing awareness to the need for pediatric transplants.

It is my sincere hope to raise awareness of this issue as many fight to stay alive, including my son, who just wants to go outside and play but cannot. I hope to share this story as one of hope, innocence and the beauty of life that can be given in the sorrow of loss.

— Mindy Wilson

Asheville