Letter: Religious instruction diverts precious time from school day

[Regarding “I Beg to Differ: Should Students Be Excused for Religious Instruction?” Sept. 2, Xpress:]

Of all the amendments contained in the Bill of Rights, the First Amendment is probably my favorite. It states among other things: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”

These words guarantee to every citizen the right to worship in the church of his/her choice or not to worship at all. Nowhere does it say that the state has a legal obligation to make sure your kids pray. That’s your job and that of your church and community.

North Carolina’s middle-of-the-pack ranking for overall school performance is admirable considering the state is 50th out of 51 in school funding (including the District of Columbia). The requirement to develop a policy for “released time religious instruction” (RTRI) is a poor allocation of precious time and money from the school day.

The RTRI enables LifeWise Academy and other pseudo-political and business entities masquerading as “not-for-profit” to extract badly needed funds from local school budgets. This time would be better spent teaching kids critical thinking than being fearful of a vengeful God.

It’s a cold, hard fact of nature that nobody knows what happens when you die except for the dead. And they ain’t talkin’.

— Mark B. Woodyard

Fletcher