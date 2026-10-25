Letter: Research bonds, candidates — then vote

I want to remind everybody how important it is to vote in the midterm elections. I know many people only vote in the presidential elections (every four years) — that is, if they even vote at all. I get that we are all tired of politics and many just don’t want to deal with it anymore, but what most people don’t realize is that these politicians control every aspect of our lives. What goes on in your town, county and state. Laws, spending, projects, who gets hired.

It was a wake-up call for us all when property taxes increased recently, and that is with a statewide moratorium. Many people don’t realize that our county has been taking out bonds for certain projects. These projects have nothing to do with education or essential services, such as fire or police protection or infrastructure. They have to do with loans, grants, revitalization projects and low-income housing.

Unfortunately, the ballot referendums to determine whether or not all taxpayers fund these initiatives are typically voted on during the midterm ballots, when the majority of voters (who actually vote) don’t show up. In these times, when people are actually paying attention due to the dramatic property tax increases, the county still wants to request another $110 million in additional funding. That is $110 million ($70 million in loans and approximately $40 million in interest). This is in addition to the loans (bonds) they have already taken out. Instead of reducing the budget, they are actually looking to increase spending.

It doesn’t matter to me if you have the extra cash available and would like to see these projects materialize. I am not saying they are bad initiatives. I am saying a handful of voters should not determine what every single person has to pay for. I am saying it is really important to get out there and vote. Every time.

It is a tremendous privilege we have in this country, and we really do take it for granted. We should want secure voting, as there are always a few bad apples in the bunch, but more importantly, we have to do the research, see what the candidate is all about and then go out and vote for what you want to see happen in the community.

These people are not kings; they are supposed to represent us and carry out policy according to what we (the people) want. We have to make that known, or they will just make the decisions on our behalf. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

— Betty Scotto

Asheville