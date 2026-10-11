Letter: Roney offers needed change, transparency

Across the country, we are seeing the rise of political candidates offering a fresh vision of leadership. Here in Asheville, Kim Roney represents the change so many of us desire, both locally and nationally.

Kim can be trusted to prioritize and address the very real challenges facing the people who live and work in our community. She possesses the foresight needed to move our post-Helene development toward a diversified economy that addresses workforce affordability, while protecting our civil liberties and natural resources. Furthermore, she will bring unprecedented transparency to the City of Asheville government, while welcoming community input.

The time for change is here. Please join me in voting for Kim Roney for mayor.

— Brian Haynes

Asheville