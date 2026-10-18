Letter: Senior community still needs help after Helene

I am appalled by the lack of state, federal and grant funding to help remediate pockets of destruction in Asheville. Two years after Hurricane Helene, my 55-plus community is still in a desperate situation.

Our hillside property, which abuts Azalea Road to the Western North Carolina Nature Center, experienced an extensive landslide and needs remediation at the cost of $2.2 million. We have been working for two years to secure funding. FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) did grant some funding, but only to 13 of our 42 residents. This amount of money will cover approximately 20% of the total cost of the project. As senior citizens on a limited budget, we feel it is totally unrealistic for 42 neighbors to fund the cost of a project this large.

We are still constantly interfacing with FEMA, but to no avail. We have contacted our legislative chain. We have applied for grants. We have contacted the City of Asheville and Buncombe County with no offer of any financial assistance. In September, we received notice that the N.C. Hazard Mitigation grant was denied. We are now faced with a $44,000 assessment per home to fund this project.

We want the Asheville community to be aware that securing remediation funds continues to be a huge challenge. We are pleading with the community to give us some direction on how we can elicit funding. Please give us input, suggestions, referrals, etc., to guide us — sent to the address below.

Readers may contact Wally Pearson, ViewPointe Homeowners Association president, in care of Baldwin Real Estate Inc., 145 Charlotte Highway, Suite 30, Asheville, NC 28803.

— Janet Stewart

Asheville