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Letter: Should we leave local tax decisions to Raleigh?

[Regarding “‘A Freaking Tough Topic’: Public School Advocates Discuss Voters’ Role in State’s Future Tax Rates and Who Controls Them,” Sept. 16, Xpress:]

Let’s start with actual tax data.

Among the 41 states that levy a broad-based personal income tax, North Carolina’s flat rate is near the bottom end.

North Carolina uses a flat tax rate of 3.99%. This contrasts with most states that use progressive tax brackets (where higher earners pay higher rates).

North Carolina property tax rates average between 0.66% and 0.73% of a home’s assessed value. The national average is 0.90%. Our rates are above South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. Lower than Virginia, Georgia and Florida.

At the same time our corporate income tax rate, currently 2%, is going down to 0% in 2030.

So, how do we compensate for the lost tax revenues?  How do we continue to fund our essential infrastructure and social service needs?  What happens to our North Carolina quality of life?

Do we want property tax decisions, currently made by our county commissioners based on their local understanding of local needs with input from local citizens, to be left to the politicians in Raleigh?

Perhaps we can learn from a similar, ill-conceived set of tax decisions enacted in Kansas.

In 2012, the Kansas legislature enacted similar draconian tax reduction measures. Subsequently state revenue plummeted, leading to significant budget deficits, credit rating downgrades and cuts to K-12 education and infrastructure spending. In 2017, the legislature voted to reverse the 2012 tax changes.

Let’s recognize our already favorable tax structure and our need to continue to adequately fund the growth and prosperity we already enjoy.

— Joe Elliott
Flat Rock

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