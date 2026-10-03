Letter: Thanks for welcome insights about Asheville

Regarding the letter from Robert Perez [“Time to Think Outside the Box, Asheville,” Aug. 26, Xpress], I could have written this response a dozen different ways, but I chose to submit a version appropriate for the Little Leaguers who graced the cover of that issue. First of all, thank you to Mr. Perez. His insights are deeply welcome and all bang-on. Gosh, for someone who’s spent so little time in our backwater town, his ability to pick up on our flaws is astounding. His succinct and to-the-point assessment of our shortcomings makes me want to cinch my tool belt up another notch and get to work. And thanks for numbering them. That really helped me to keep things straight.

I used my AI-powered search engine to take a closer look at Port St. Lucie, Fla. (motto: “All Pickleball, All The Time”). From what I can tell, it’s Shangri-La. I can see why Asheville just doesn’t measure up. Jeez, they even have a Dave & Buster’s (the next time I’m in town, maybe we can meet there for a white-wine spritzer).

Using my AI reminded me that he could have gone the extra mile (that would have been No. 4 on his list) by suggesting we build a massive data center in the River Arts District, next to all those free surface parking lots and pickleball courts. That would help my searches of Logan, Utah, and Summit County, Colo., go even faster, in case I ever want to put Asheville in my rearview mirror. Nothing fits better into the aesthetic of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the French Broad River than acres and acres of concrete. After all, how many trees and how much green space can the citizens of one city be expected to endure? Am I right?

OK — just wanted to say “thanks.” The leadership of the city and county is mostly AWOL (should we look for them in Logan?), but with the guidance he’s provided, I think I smell awards like “Top 10 Best Free Shuttle Rides in the Country” coming back to us.

— Michael Young

Asheville (for now)