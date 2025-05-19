HOME DELIVERY
Letter: The right bamboo can be a help

There are a lot of bamboo haters out there and, I am sure, with good reason, but I want to make a case for the right variety.

I purchased a house on Lake Lure in 2014 during a wet spring/summer and realized I had a serious slide potential in my side yard. I had seen an “Our State” PBS show featuring Haiku Bamboo Nursery in Edneyville and thought they might have suggestions on how to combat my unstable kudzu-covered hillside.

The successful answer was a clumping bamboo that grows in a contained 6-foot colony and grows to a height of 6 feet. I planted six of these, and not only are they beautiful year-round and have masterfully protected my steep slope, they require no maintenance and most importantly do not spread or run at all.

— Steve Woolum
Asheville

