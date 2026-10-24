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Letter: Ullman is effective leader, thinker and friend for us

A serious thinker and one who deeply cares, the Maggie Ullman Berthiaume I know has become an essential leader for Asheville’s diplomacy, a woman of enlightenment on the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

Through hard and inspired work, she has proved herself to be an extraordinarily effective city councilwoman, representing the hopes and needs of all of us in Asheville.

She constantly supports “we the people” and is front and center on the most challenging issues coming before the Council in this age of hope, change and clamor. She is part of us as a profound listener, supporter and thinker.

She is always on top of current and long-term issues as a leader. She is a valued teammate with the mayor, her colleagues and constituents.

We are fortunate to have a Council member who was Asheville’s original sustainability director, constantly probing for opportunity and saving citizens millions of dollars, all the more critical now that we struggle with ravages of back-to-back devastations, the COVID-19 pandemic and tropical storm and climate change.

Maggie maintains a great compatibility with her constituents through periodic small-group gatherings, coffee meetups, town halls and From Maggie’s Desk newsletters.

Her practical results include Helene recovery funding, shepherding affordable housing choices, home repairs, rental protections, increased police and firefighter pay, metropolitan transit, inclusion without displacement and helping shape Asheville’s greenways, trails, pedestrian, bicycle and transit future.

I vote consistently for Maggie for these many values and most distinctly because of the light in her eyes as I know she sees our destiny so clearly.

Maggie is a brave heart doing a world of good. She sparkles with life.  Let’s help light her candle again.

— David Nutter
Asheville

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