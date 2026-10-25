Letter: Ullman listens to constituents

I want to share my personal experience with Maggie Ullman, candidate for reelection to City Council.

Maggie listens.

Many of us in Asheville know what it feels like to feel unheard. In Hurricane Helene, I lost my art studio and 20 years of equipment, supplies and my life’s work. All of us who suffered during Helene deserve to be seen and supported, and I don’t begrudge anyone who received support. But as an artist whose studio was not in the River Arts District, I often felt invisible during the recovery.

Maggie, a friend, supported me very personally. She listened to my story, allowed me to put my muddy, moldy paintings in her family garage to dry out, and this summer, when I learned that my studio didn’t qualify for the business recovery grant (no fault of the organizers, but my art income was too small), she built a fundraising website on my behalf.

Listening is the most important work, not just of friends, but of public servants. It’s everywhere in Maggie’s campaign and in her conduct in office. When she first ran for election in 2022, she started her door-knocking kickoff campaign in South Asheville. Her reason? South Asheville residents consistently told her that they feel unseen in Asheville city politics.

In office, she continued to listen. She held Coffee with a Councilwoman events across the city, including several in South Asheville. When South Asheville residents consistently requested sidewalks on Sweeten Creek Road, Maggie fiercely advocated for those concerns at the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) negotiations for the Sweeten Creek Road widening project.

Talking is easy, and so is making promises. But what distinguishes Maggie, and the reason I’m voting for her for reelection to City Council, is that she does the hard, time-consuming, often invisible work of listening to her constituents.

— Hannah Cole

Asheville