HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue
Area Guides

Letter: Ullman listens to constituents

I want to share my personal experience with Maggie Ullman, candidate for reelection to City Council.

Maggie listens.

Many of us in Asheville know what it feels like to feel unheard. In Hurricane Helene, I lost my art studio and 20 years of equipment, supplies and my life’s work. All of us who suffered during Helene deserve to be seen and supported, and I don’t begrudge anyone who received support. But as an artist whose studio was not in the River Arts District, I often felt invisible during the recovery.

Maggie, a friend, supported me very personally. She listened to my story, allowed me to put my muddy, moldy paintings in her family garage to dry out, and this summer, when I learned that my studio didn’t qualify for the business recovery grant (no fault of the organizers, but my art income was too small), she built a fundraising website on my behalf.

Listening is the most important work, not just of friends, but of public servants. It’s everywhere in Maggie’s campaign and in her conduct in office. When she first ran for election in 2022, she started her door-knocking kickoff campaign in South Asheville. Her reason? South Asheville residents consistently told her that they feel unseen in Asheville city politics.

In office, she continued to listen. She held Coffee with a Councilwoman events across the city, including several in South Asheville. When South Asheville residents consistently requested sidewalks on Sweeten Creek Road, Maggie fiercely advocated for those concerns at the  N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) negotiations for the Sweeten Creek Road widening project.

Talking is easy, and so is making promises. But what distinguishes Maggie, and the reason I’m voting for her for reelection to City Council, is that she does the hard, time-consuming, often invisible work of listening to her constituents.

— Hannah Cole
Asheville

193 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the over 30 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters

View all posts by Letters

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Comment

You may also like

logo-round-purple

User Login