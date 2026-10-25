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Letter: Vote ‘yes’ on bonds for economic benefits and more

This election season, Buncombe County voters have a long ballot to get through. Two important bubbles that I’ll be filling in at the very end are “yes” on housing and open space bonds.

Affordable housing investments provide stability for our essential workforce — teachers, nurses, first responders — as well as retirees on fixed incomes and people living with disabilities. And open space investments make us a resilient, great place to live. Few disagree with the benefits, but some may reasonably question the costs. So I’d like to reinforce the significant economic benefits that these bonds will unlock.

At Mountain Housing Opportunities, we leveraged an investment of $3.6 million from Buncombe’s 2022 housing bond to build an attractive, affordable community for 120 families called Lakeshore Villas. In all, the 2022 housing bonds have created or are in the process of creating affordable homes for over 950 local families, with every $1 invested by Buncombe County leveraging $7 of additional outside investment. Even with the higher cost of everything these days, the housing bond would still yield approximately 1,000 new affordable homes.

Building 1,000 homes would create an estimated 1,300 temporary jobs and 30 permanent jobs in our community, generating over $100 million in wages and business income, and almost $40 million annually in new federal, state and local tax revenue (based on estimates from the National Association of Home Builders).

There are significant positive economic ripple effects that occur when families are not paying half their paychecks toward their housing costs. Affordable housing allows families to spend more on childcare, education or other household needs, leading to better health and educational outcomes for children.  Affordable housing provides intergenerational economic stability and upward mobility. Families not burdened by high housing costs also have a greater ability to recirculate their earnings back into our local businesses.

The 2022 open space bonds have preserved or are in the process of preserving 2,600 acres — land that is vital to our community’s flood resilience and recreational infrastructure. Greenways and the new Deaverview Mountain Park are key investments that improve the quality of life for all residents, mitigate risk of future natural disasters and support the rebound of our outdoor visitor economy.

Both the housing and open space bonds will leverage and augment one-time federal disaster recovery resources to provide greater resilience for our community’s future. In short, affordable housing and open space are smart investments that benefit all of us, with lasting positive impacts to families and our local economy. I hope you’ll join me in voting “yes” on bonds.

— Geoffrey Barton
President and CEO
Mountain Housing Opportunities
Asheville

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