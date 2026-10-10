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Letter: Vote ‘yes’ on bonds to protect local people and places

On your November ballot, you will find more than just candidates.  Specifically for Buncombe County, you will see bond referendums on open space and affordable housing, along with North Carolina ballot amendments from the N.C. General Assembly.

The open space bond will benefit all residents of Buncombe County by preserving the beauty of the environment around us. It will protect our drinking water, our streams and rivers, our forests, our farms, wildlife habitats and other natural resources. The housing bond will make possible safe and stable housing for children, seniors and working families who otherwise would be squeezed out of the housing market by rising costs of purchasing a home.

Buncombe County has a proven record of delivering results with the previous open space and affordable housing bonds. Over the last few years, Buncombe County’s efforts have conserved or are in the process of conserving 2,000 acres of land; secured more than 343 acres of new parks; and supported the creation of 900 new homes for those with low to medium incomes. However, there is much more to do if we want to ensure Buncombe County will be — and remain — the beautiful and welcoming place where we all want to live.

Voting “yes” on bonds protects the people and places we love. For about $1 per week, let’s build a present and a future for our families, our neighbors and essential workers keeping our county and towns running. We can do that. Vote “yes” on bonds!

— Nancy Waldrop
Weaverville

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