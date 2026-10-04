Letter: Vote ‘yes’ to fund open space and housing

This November, the citizens of Buncombe County have an opportunity to support the general obligation bonds, which will be on the ballot. The bonds address two important strategic goals: 1) resources for greenways, conservation easements and parks, and 2) addressing the critical shortage of a variety of housing for our most vulnerable residents.

As a 43-year resident of Swannanoa, I have watched the increasing pressure of development on both our natural resources and our housing situation. With the impacts of Helene, these challenges have only increased the challenges that the county faces in retaining quality of life for all, so we can be as proud of our community as these top 10 lists keep telling us about.

County parks, like Owen Park in my community of Swannanoa, will require significant resources for the implementation of the wonderful park plan being finalized. If it’s any indication, the community input process for this recovery has been inclusive and impressive. Other county parks and open spaces continue to need recovery and resources also, and plans are underway.

The affordable housing issue was only made worse by Helene. We face a significant uphill effort to create incentives for building a cross section of different types of housing, which would provide our vulnerable populations and service industry workers a real chance of making a decent living. Currently, many are overburdened with housing costs, forcing them to relocate or commute long distances to work in Asheville and the county. The general obligation bonds will provide resources for infrastructure and land acquisition. Our working citizens, many of whom are the backbone of our tourist industry, should not have to choose between food and rent.

What we have learned is that we must rely on ourselves and our neighbors to address these issues. These general obligation bonds are our best tool for an infusion of financial resources that will allow us to invest in these two important initiatives, all at a very modest cost. I thank the county commissioners for their leadership in putting this forward and encourage everyone to vote “yes” for the bond issues this November.

— David D. Reid

Swannanoa