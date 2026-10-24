Letter: We need real change on City Council

Asheville City Council decided to stop its practice of “check-in” meetings after a Feb. 14, 2023, vote; these meetings, in which three or fewer Council members would meet privately, raised concerns among community members over legality and transparency. Despite a ratified decision not to continue this practice, the mayor continues to use secret meetings to, in my opinion, avoid transparency, genuine community engagement, and proper review and discussion by all Council members.

Many community members emailed Council members to oppose the Flock contract. Apparently, an “inside” group of Council members agreed in advance not to renew the Asheville Flock contract. However, without an overall commitment to oppose mass surveillance in our city, it appears that the recent decision is a disingenuous attempt to appease some of the outcry that arose from the May Council meeting.

The same lack of transparency and unprofessional behavior was on full display at the May Council meeting regarding the approval of the Axon contract; the Council had obviously decided to accept the contract before the meeting even began. Too many community members were prevented from sharing their thoughts and opinions, and those who did share their concerns were summarily ignored when the Council voted to accept the contract 6-1 within seconds of closing the community discussion period. The Council members voting in support highlighted their willful ignorance and willingness to breach their duties as elected representatives. They stonewalled and ignored their constituents and, in abject betrayal of their professional duties, approved the contract without reading it!

It is hard to argue that the Council’s latest actions are anything other than a weak attempt at damage control for political expediency. How does one go from approving a new Axon contract in May (sight unseen) for deployment of mass surveillance equipment to advocating against a Flock contract over community concerns about privacy and abuse of surveillance data? These are the very same concerns that the Council ignored when they were raised by Council member Kim Roney and multiple community members at the May Council meeting.

The Council’s behavior and actions are deeply unprofessional and undermine the very community they were elected to serve. By working in the shadows and routinely ignoring and sidelining community feedback, they have clearly shown that they don’t want to hear from the constituents who elected them in the first place. In my opinion, their behavior is unethical and immoral, leading one to question whether it constitutes a breach of their legal and ethical duties as elected officials.

Our community demands full transparency and an end to meetings held behind closed doors. City Council needs to start listening to and representing their constituents instead of advocating for private interests and the billionaire class.

Nov. 3 cannot come soon enough — for the health and safety of our community, we need real change on the City Council!

— Susan Kitson

Asheville

Editor’s note: Kitson reports volunteering with Kim Roney’s campaign for mayor.