Letter: WNC needs a food museum

Our region needs a food museum. Now is the perfect time. Asheville is the perfect place. Southern Appalachian food cultures are part of our identities. Traditional ways of knowing, growing, harvesting and preparing foods connect us with our past, the land and our communities. Native species, heirloom seeds and heritage livestock breeds have proven records of success flourishing in the region.

In spite of the benefits and success of traditional food cultural practices, an aging population, loss of farmland, rural-to-urban migration and climate change threaten our region’s food cultures. Our planet is changing rapidly, and diverse foodways will be critical for the stability of our future food system.

I’m a food culture researcher and Asheville local, and I propose a Museum of Southern Appalachian Foodways. What are foodways? They’re the who, what, when, where, why and how of our food. For example, why do we eat what we eat, and what does it mean to us? Asheville is the perfect location for a regional food museum because we love food. More importantly, we love local food. I envision this museum will be dedicated to the conservation of, research on and education about the foodways of the Southern Appalachian region.

Every museum needs a community to support it, and in turn, it serves that community. So what do you think? Do you agree with me that this is a fabulous idea? Is your mouth watering at the thought of the delicious educational programming? Are you chomping at the bit to get started with the research? Are you excited about preserving our food heritage? This project needs input from the Asheville community about what you would want from a museum like this and a team of people to make it happen. Learn more and share your thoughts at [avl.mx/fs6].

— Athena Anderson

Asheville