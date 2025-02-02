Reflections: Sternberg spoke his mind on government and more

Editor’s note: Xpress reached out to community members for their thoughts on the life and impact of Asheville native and longtime Xpress columnist Jerry Sternberg, who died in December at 94.

BY MIKE SUMMEY

I met Jerry Sternberg over 50 years ago. I can’t recall exactly when or how we first met, but I do recall one of my early encounters with him. I was trying to purchase Seely’s Castle on Town Mountain, only to lose out to Jerry because he had the money and I was trying to find financing. I visited Jerry at the castle several times, and we laughed about that early encounter. Jerry eventually donated the castle to a religious group, and my brother was married there while it was in their possession.

As the founder of the Council of Independent Business Owners (CIBO) in the late 1980s, I remember that Jerry was instrumental in helping me get the organization started, although he had reservations about it being formed to compete with the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. That was never the case, and eventually he came around and was a big supporter. Although we differed on many political issues, he was always a gentleman. He always wanted what was best for the community, but like me, he felt that local government often overstepped its bounds, and he didn’t mind letting you know how he felt.

Jerry and I were longtime members of the Grove Park Country Club and spent many hours together on the golf course. COVID-19 and the passing of my wife in 2020 abruptly curbed my golf outings. I stopped playing regularly, but whenever I did play, Jerry was usually there as part of the gang. He was a pretty good golfer, especially for his age.

Jerry and I both wrote many articles for our local papers. I had a regular weekly column in the Citizen Times called “Tips for Financial Success” until the paper dropped the business section and me along with it. Jerry often wrote articles for Mountain Xpress and other local papers. We would occasionally call each other and discuss a column we were working on. He was very thought-provoking, and his articles touched on many community issues. Among my favorites were the columns he wrote about growing up as a Jew in Asheville.

Jerry was a unique individual and a real asset to the community. I will miss his infamous cowboy hat, his hearty laugh and his no-holds-barred comments.

Mike Summey is a speaker, author, entrepreneur and real estate investor. Founder and first president of the Council of Independent Business Owners, he’s also past president of the N.C. Outdoor Advertising Association and National Speakers Association Carolinas and recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.