Why we help: Focused on well-being, entrepreneurship and empowerment

Nicole Lee

I am a loving mother of three, entrepreneur, self-published author of inspirational memoir/self-help books and founder of a support outlet and entrepreneurial platform for single moms — Warrior Moms — a 501(c)(3) social enterprise — with advanced knowledge in universal law, coupled with business-success strategies and personal growth.

Warrior Mom’s mission: to eradicate emotional paralysis among single mothers who live in poverty. We focus on emotional well-being, entrepreneurship and empowerment. More insight? www.WarriorMomsAVL.org.

Our goal is to provide opportunities in emotional/mental well-being and entrepreneurial
training to develop the entrepreneurial mindset and business success. We will tailor our
services for solutions to the challenge and opportunities identified to address the emotional healing of single moms, her children and her support system.

We are currently offering a free entrepreneurial course called How to Eradicate Fear — A Guide for Entrepreneurs for single moms in North Carolina.

I am a single mother, and I know firsthand of the struggles and victories as a single mother. Warrior Moms as an organization began in Cincinnati, Ohio. I relocated in 2020 during the pandemic and expanded my program here in WNC. The mountains are what led me here to Asheville! Asheville is the perfect place to do purpose work.

Here’s a testimonial from a single mom who has experienced our program: “My experience with Warrior Moms was great. I was educated on entrepreneurship, as well as things in life. This session was awesome. I had a chance to speak and tell my story. I went into the session nervous, not knowing what to expect, yet I left this session feeling inspired and motivated. This session was a boost to my confidence. I highly recommend Warrior Moms. Thanks so much! — Sharnequa J.”

— Nicole Lee
Founder
Warrior Moms
Candler

