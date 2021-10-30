WNC Scary Stories: Passing by the cemetery

Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below.

In October 1980, my daughter, Marcia, and I were traveling down Beaverdam Road in Asheville to visit my parents, John and Betty Knight.

As we approached the curve at the cemetery on the hill at the Baptist church, imagine my surprise when 2 1/2-year-old Marcia exclaimed from the backseat, “Look at all the people!”

I looked in the rearview mirror to see a huge smile on her little face!

— Emily Knight Thomas

Loganville, Ga.