WNC Scary Stories: What happened at Helen’s Bridge

Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below.

Picture it: October in Asheville, 1994. I was in high school and had heard the story about Helen’s Bridge. But the myth about it was that if you turn your car off under the bridge and call out Helen’s name, it would not start back up.

So, some friends and I drove up there for a little spooky fun, and I turned the car off. And lo and behold, the car did not start back up. I could not believe it. It was so scary. It was pitch dark and close to midnight, the story of Helen fresh in my mind. I was like, “This is it.”

Then I looked down, and my car was still in drive. So I put it in park, and it started. LOL. So, the legend may or not be true, but it is still a neat bridge to drive to with a great ghost story tied to it.

— Nancy Sutton

Asheville