Women in business: Explore your ideas and see what’s possible

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
Michelle Fitchett

Editor’s note: For our special Women in Business issue, we asked women in our local business community to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Here is one of those stories.

Running a business that also empowers other women has always been my dream. Yet as a mom of four, I also wanted a career that could still give me the flexibility to be at home for my kids most of the time. With those priorities in mind, I was still able to turn my vision into a reality.

In 2012, I founded Sweet Blossom Gifts out of my Asheville home with the mission of helping hardworking women artists nationwide reach their goals. We serve as a virtual marketplace where customers can buy personalized jewelry, all handmade by women across the country.

To other women considering launching their own retail business, especially moms, I want to let them know that it is possible. As demanding as running Sweet Blossom is, working fully online has allowed me to schedule my work around my kids’ schedules when necessary and generally be present for them. Everyone’s situation is different, and while this balancing act can be much easier said than done, I urge those of you considering running a retail business to seriously explore your ideas and see what’s possible. You may be pleasantly surprised.

I also encourage women to take advantage of the vast array of free and nearly free online tools available to small-business owners today. When launching Sweet Blossom, posting on Facebook was critical to getting my products in front of a large audience. In recent years, low-cost advertising on both Facebook and Instagram has helped Sweet Blossom continue to grow. Marketing your business doesn’t have to be overly time-consuming or expensive. A little bit of work on social media goes a long way.

I’m constantly inspired by my fellow women entrepreneurs. You help make Asheville all that it is, and I’m honored to be part of this community.

— Michelle Fitchett
Owner, Sweet Blossom Gifts
Fairview

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.