Xpress seeks student writing and art for 2025 Kids Issues

Attention, local kids and teens: Who or what inspires you? What is the most inspirational thing you experienced in the last year? Who is your hero?

Once you have an idea, it’s time to get creative, then share your work for possible publication in Xpress’ Kids Issues! The theme for 2025 is “Who or what inspires you?”

Each March, Mountain Xpress publishes the colorful, engaging work of Western North Carolina’s K-12 students. There is no fee to enter for possible publication, and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 31.

Theme: ‘Who or what inspires you?’

Students, here are some questions to think about to get started. Did you witness anyone helping out after Tropical Storm Helene whose actions inspired you? Is there is a historical figure or someone in your community who inspires you? Is there an idea that inspires you? Be as creative as you like!

Create art or writing to share your vision!

Submission guidelines

Educators, parents and students, please send us the best work in the following categories:

Essays

Essays should be no more than 300 words. Typed entries are encouraged.

Short fiction

Fiction should be no more than 300 words. Typed entries are encouraged.

Poems

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines. Typed submissions are encouraged.

Art

Art should be digitally photographed in high resolution or be able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. High-res photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos

Photos should be high resolution, digital photos between 200 KB and 6 MB (cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.

Deadline

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, to be considered for publication in Xpress’ Kids Issues, publishing March 12 and 19. Sorry, we cannot accept late entries.

Submit your work

Upload student work here.

Returns

Mailed or hand-delivered pieces may be picked up after the issue is published, though Xpress cannot be responsible for their return.

AI

Submissions created through artificial intelligence (for example ChatGPT) will not be accepted.

Questions?

Email kids@mountainx.com, and one of our staffers will get back in touch.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!