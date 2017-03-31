Contact Info
Address
Serving
Guides & Listings
Best of WNC
Before you review
The reviewing capability is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate reviews to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All reviews judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Reviews of Wasabi Japanese Restaurant5 based on 1 reviews.
This place stole my heart from the first day I’ve been a few years back! Fantastic drinks, fresh food every single time, and the absolute best customer service!!