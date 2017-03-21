Giveaway! Tubing for two with Zen Tubing

Posted on by Able Allen
Zen tubing1071_1

There’s nothing like a lazy day on the French Broad River. Soak up some warm sun on your eyelids and soak your feet in the cool water as you forget about the buzz and hum of every day life and get away from it all — right here in your own back yard. If you’ve never experienced the natural wonder of the French Broad as the cold of winter melts away to reveal the spring luster of the mountains, you absolutely must. (Don’t worry, if you win, you can save this certificate until it gets warm enough for you.)

If you have tubed that pleasant current, then you know it’s about time to go again. Don’t forget to take friends and loved ones with you to make some memories together. Also a towel and some sunscreen would be a good idea.

And even better, have Zen Tubing take care of all the logistics behind your trip and just relax.

To win one of 5 gift certificates (each good for a tubing trip for two people), comment below before midnight on Sunday, March, 26.

 

SHARE

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

13 thoughts on “Giveaway! Tubing for two with Zen Tubing

  2. Joy Dickinson

    I’m ready to become one with the water and float my troubles away!

  4. Michelle

    Tubing on the river! Can’t wait for the warm weather :-)

  7. Susan stiphany

    Coming to visit AVL , I want to tube with my friends

  8. Darren

    Having memories of tubing the Tangipahoa River in Louisiana back in the 80’s. Let’s go!

  9. Karyn Kaminski

    I’ve been here for 3 summers and still have not floated in a tube!

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.