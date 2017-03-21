There’s nothing like a lazy day on the French Broad River. Soak up some warm sun on your eyelids and soak your feet in the cool water as you forget about the buzz and hum of every day life and get away from it all — right here in your own back yard. If you’ve never experienced the natural wonder of the French Broad as the cold of winter melts away to reveal the spring luster of the mountains, you absolutely must. (Don’t worry, if you win, you can save this certificate until it gets warm enough for you.)
If you have tubed that pleasant current, then you know it’s about time to go again. Don’t forget to take friends and loved ones with you to make some memories together. Also a towel and some sunscreen would be a good idea.
And even better, have Zen Tubing take care of all the logistics behind your trip and just relax.
To win one of 5 gift certificates (each good for a tubing trip for two people), comment below before midnight on Sunday, March, 26.
13 thoughts on “Giveaway! Tubing for two with Zen Tubing”
Let’s float.
I’m ready to become one with the water and float my troubles away!
Never been, but very much want to go!
Tubing on the river! Can’t wait for the warm weather :-)
Can’t wait to tube ! Looks like fun !
Let’s get tube in’ , 😃
Coming to visit AVL , I want to tube with my friends
Having memories of tubing the Tangipahoa River in Louisiana back in the 80’s. Let’s go!
I’ve been here for 3 summers and still have not floated in a tube!
would love to go with my kids. thanks!
Yes please!
never been… wonder all the hype is about! :)
Let’s float!