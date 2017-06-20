MX Giveaway! Baked Pie Company’s Flight of Pies

Attention all pie lovers: if you are in search of fresh and tasty pie made daily with the highest quality ingredients, then a visit to Baked Pie Company in Arden is in order. Here you will behold a variety of pies you may already be acquainted with, such as strawberry rhubarb, apple, blueberry and lemon meringue. You will also feast your eyes upon a variety of chocolate pies, nut pies, cream pies, and cheesecake pies. But wait – there’s more! Baked Pie Company also offers more intriguingly named pies, such as dreamy banana coconut cream, rhubarb frangipane, black bottom mocha, unicorn, vegan chocolate dream, shoofly and, of course, a gluten free peanut butter chip pie.

One might think it would be difficult to sample just one, and Baked Pie Company has anticipated just this desire with the creation of a flight of pies. Yes, you read correctly, a flight of pies. You can try one pie, two pies, and even three pies, because Baked Pie Company is offering one delectable flight of pies to one lucky winner!

For the chance to win a Flight of Pies from Baked Pie Company, comment below before midnight on Sunday, June 25th.