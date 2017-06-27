MX Giveaway! Deluxe Shade Moss Sampler Tray from Mountain Moss

There’s something incredibly soothing about the look and feel of moss. Did you know moss is considered by botanists to be among the oldest plants on earth? Mosses, classified as Bryophytes in the Plant Kingdom, date back 450 million years! These moss-some, magical plants offer beauty balanced with function; benefits in the garden, year-round color and texture, erosion control and pest resistance.

Grown right here in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Pisgah Forest, Mountain Moss Enterprises cultivates innovative landscaping options featuring environmentally-friendly mosses. Promoted for live moss projects and sustainable landscapes, this visually and earth pleasing collection of various bryophyte types thrive in shade or partial sun exposures. Each moss tray order is approximately 10″ x 20” in size providing at least 1.25 sq. ft. of product.

Hand picked by Mossin’ Annie, national moss expert, farmer, educator and landscape artist, your sampler tray can get you started on your own sustainable moss-scape. Annie can give you instructions and tell you how to care for your new moss until planted.

For the chance to win a Deluxe Shade Moss Sampler Tray from Mountain Moss Mossery, comment below before midnight on Sunday, July 2nd.