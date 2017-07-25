MX Giveaway! Juice cleanse with cold pressed juices from Milk & Honey

If you had a decadent weekend and overdid it on the fats, the sugars, the booze or partying in general, it might be time to recuperate with a little self care and cleansing. Milk & Honey wants to help you balance out with a cold press juice cleanse.

Cold pressed juice, made from 100 percent fruit and vegetables without any added ingredients, are pure, unadulterated and can be rejuvenating. Often fresh from the farm and not too sugary, a tasty juice goes down just right when you want to feel refreshed and healthy.

For the chance to win a Milk & Honey half-day, juice cleanse, including three different juices, comment below before midnight on Sunday, July 30, 2017. What fruit or veggie makes the best juice?