MX Giveaway – A Pair of Tickets to New Year’s Eve Masquerade at New Mountain Asheville

Don your favorite mask and join us for Asheville’s annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade, taking over all three stages at New Mountain AVL, featuring performances from Empire Strikes Brass, Supatight, DJ Bowie, ElectroChemical, Backup Planet, G3MS and more to be announced. Trust us — you don’t want to sleep on this Asheville tradition.

Empire Strikes Brass intentionally stretches the boundaries of the stereotypical brass band paradigm, fusing sounds from around the globe; there are definite nods to Old School Funk, Ska, Southern Rock, Alt Country, Hip Hop, Boogaloo and New Orleans Jazz. Expect face melting guitar solos, soul shaking synthesizer solos, lush vocal harmonies, powerful moving drums, thick nasty bass, hypnotically rhythmic keys and wall to wall horn power.

While specializing in hard-hitting funk, Supatight’s music incorporates elements of jazz fusion, soul, reggae, and comedic country. They blend intricately-timed grooves with improvisational components resulting in an authentic and diverse sound.

The Nashville quartet Backup Planet writes arena-size anthems echoing with progressive intricacy, funk swagger, and even a little metallic edge. Giving listeners an inspiring and invigorating aural haven, their moniker couldn’t be more apropos.

