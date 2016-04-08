They’re back! Blue Ridge Rollergirls are kicking off the 2016 roller derby season with an action-packed match Saturday, April 16th 5-9 PM at the U.S. Cellular Center!
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of local favorites Blue Ridge Rollergirls as they face off with old time rivals, the Charlotte Rollergirls!
Who will win? Xpress has three pairs of tickets we’re giving away to local enthusiasts who don’t want to miss the action!
Comment on this post by 2 P.M. on Thursday April 14th and you’ll be entered to win two tickets to Saturday’s season opener!
47 thoughts on “Ticket Giveaway: Blue Ridge Rollergirls’ 2016 Season Opener!”
Go rollergirls!
Yeah! It’s gonna be sick!!
Ro Gollergirls!
I’d love to go!
Go Blue Ridge Rollergirls
Woohoo! Go BRrollas!!!
love to go!
There is a Derby drought in Johnson City, TN would love to see some awesome derby!!!
I ❤️ BBRG
I ❤️ BRRG
Go Blue Ridge Roller Girls!
Kick Charlotte’s butt!
Go Blue Ridge !
Adelaide, Keith and I are so ready for the new season of derby. Go Blue Ridge!
Blue Ridge Rollergirls 78th?!
They’re #1 to me!
YaY!!!!!!!
Can’t wait for the first bout!
I ❤️ the Rollergirls!
Go BRRG!!
We have never been, but looks like so much fun to watch.
Woo hoo go BlueRidge roller girls!!
❤️ The Blue Ridge Roller Girls!
Can’t wait for this season to get started!
I’ve never been but would love to go!
Winner, winner, chicken dinner.
Can’t wait for the season to start
Blue Ridge Roller Girls…..Go Girls Go!!! :)
I would love tickets please
Me me me!
Would love to see the Blue Ridge Roller Girls for the first time and take my girlfriend, fingers crossed!
Go Roller Girls! I would so love to win tickets!!!!
BR Rollergirls are amazing.
I’d love to see this bout!!
Pick me, pick me! It’s my birthday on Thursday, so this would be a great birthday present!
Lets go Blue Ridge Roller Girls!!!
Goooooo Blue Ridge Roller Girls!!!!!! You got this!!!
Sydney Maisano is my girl!!!
Woo! Can’t wait!
Had a great time want to go again!
Want to go again!!
I’ve never seen them & I’d love to go!
Oh! I wanna bring the whole family!
This would be awesome to include in the dirty thirty celebrations!!!
Blue Ridge Roller Girls are the most badass awesome derby queens ever!
I want to go!
Been a while since I’ve been to a bout…would love to see them again!
Go Blue Ridge Roller Girls. I’ve never been to a game , 75 and can’t wait. Your the cats pajamas