Ticket Giveaway: Blue Ridge Rollergirls’ 2016 Season Opener!

Posted on by Jordan Foltz
Blue Ridge Rollergirls Ticket Giveaway

They’re back! Blue Ridge Rollergirls are kicking off the 2016 roller derby season with an action-packed match Saturday, April 16th 5-9 PM at the U.S. Cellular Center!

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of local favorites Blue Ridge Rollergirls as they face off with old time rivals, the Charlotte Rollergirls!

Who will win? Xpress has three pairs of tickets we’re giving away to local enthusiasts who don’t want to miss the action!

Comment on this post by 2 P.M. on Thursday April 14th and you’ll be entered to win two tickets to Saturday’s season opener!

47 thoughts on “Ticket Giveaway: Blue Ridge Rollergirls’ 2016 Season Opener!

  7. Donna Mosley

    There is a Derby drought in Johnson City, TN would love to see some awesome derby!!!

  12. Beth Browning

    Adelaide, Keith and I are so ready for the new season of derby. Go Blue Ridge!

  28. Tobias Roth

    Would love to see the Blue Ridge Roller Girls for the first time and take my girlfriend, fingers crossed!

  41. Erica Robinson

    This would be awesome to include in the dirty thirty celebrations!!!

  44. Michelle Emile

    Been a while since I’ve been to a bout…would love to see them again!

  45. Gail Parker

    Go Blue Ridge Roller Girls. I’ve never been to a game , 75 and can’t wait. Your the cats pajamas

