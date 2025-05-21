HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue

Pardon our dust: we are in the process of upgrading our website — you may encounter occasional glitches. We appreciate your patience.

Smart Bets: ABSFest

ABSFest performers Paolo Garbanzo, left, and Madame Onça. Photo courtesy of ABSFest

As resilient as any art form, if not more so, burlesque has a rich local history that’s feted each year during ABSFest. Western North Carolina’s original burlesque and variety festival returns for its 16th edition Thursday-Sunday, May 22-25, with a curated selection of national, international and regional talent at venues across town.

The 2025 headliners include Oregon-based glam metal showgirl Natasha Riot and Virginia-based Jo’Rie Tigerlily. Among the other acts are the FanDom Nerdlesque Show, where everything from sexy Star Wars to sassy Super Mario are brought to life onstage, and the ABSFest Speakeasy, in which local band Drayton & the Dreamboats play jazz while belly dancers, sword-swallowers and additional artists perform. Belly dance, burlesque and drag workshops will also be offered.

“Year after year, ABSFest brings incredible performers and teachers to town, ready to charm and disarm our audiences,” says Lauren “Madame Onça” O’Leary, founder of the festival. “Empowerment is always our goal, and at this point in history, empowerment is essential.”

To learn more, visit avl.mx/col.

283 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the over 30 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin

View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Comment

this is a test alt text from Mark 2/28/25

You may also like

More Xpress

Follow Xpress

Contact
Advertise
Terms & Privacy
Mountain Xpress © 1995-2024
logo-round-purple

User Login