Smart Bets: ABSFest

As resilient as any art form, if not more so, burlesque has a rich local history that’s feted each year during ABSFest. Western North Carolina’s original burlesque and variety festival returns for its 16th edition Thursday-Sunday, May 22-25, with a curated selection of national, international and regional talent at venues across town.

The 2025 headliners include Oregon-based glam metal showgirl Natasha Riot and Virginia-based Jo’Rie Tigerlily. Among the other acts are the FanDom Nerdlesque Show, where everything from sexy Star Wars to sassy Super Mario are brought to life onstage, and the ABSFest Speakeasy, in which local band Drayton & the Dreamboats play jazz while belly dancers, sword-swallowers and additional artists perform. Belly dance, burlesque and drag workshops will also be offered.