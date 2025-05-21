Smart Bets: Snoozefest

Ever been to a music festival that included a Nordic sauna and cold plunge? Welcome to Snoozefest. Its inaugural edition takes place Sunday, May 25, 1-6 p.m., at The Overlook at Drip Sauna in North Asheville.

The brainchild of longtime local musician Juan Holladay, the event includes performances by Pink Mercury, Boat Command, Eli Kahn and Ben Hovey (plus Holliday’s band, The Secret B-Sides), as well as a DJ set from the organizer under his alias, DJ Aoli. Local vendors will also be on-site, food will be available to purchase, and Holladay promises that “hammocks, giant bean bag chairs and canvas outdoor beds will be plentiful.”

“The people of Asheville deserve a chance to chill and let the time go by unnoticed after everything they’ve been through this past year,” says a press release. “Juan and friends are hoping to provide that experience and foster a sense of genuine community through music, wellness and simply hanging out by the French Broad River.”