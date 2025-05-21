HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue

Pardon our dust: we are in the process of upgrading our website — you may encounter occasional glitches. We appreciate your patience.

Smart Bets: Snoozefest

Juan Holladay. Photo by Benjamin Ellis

Ever been to a music festival that included a Nordic sauna and cold plunge? Welcome to Snoozefest. Its inaugural edition takes place Sunday, May 25, 1-6 p.m., at The Overlook at Drip Sauna in North Asheville.

The brainchild of longtime local musician Juan Holladay, the event includes performances by Pink Mercury, Boat Command, Eli Kahn and Ben Hovey (plus Holliday’s band, The Secret B-Sides), as well as a DJ set from the organizer under his alias, DJ Aoli. Local vendors will also be on-site, food will be available to purchase, and Holladay promises that “hammocks, giant bean bag chairs and canvas outdoor beds will be plentiful.”

“The people of Asheville deserve a chance to chill and let the time go by unnoticed after everything they’ve been through this past year,” says a press release. “Juan and friends are hoping to provide that experience and foster a sense of genuine community through music, wellness and simply hanging out by the French Broad River.”

Tickets are $40. To reserve your spot and learn more, visit avl.mx/es9.

416 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the over 30 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin

View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Comment

this is a test alt text from Mark 2/28/25

You may also like

No related categories found.

More Xpress

Follow Xpress

Contact
Advertise
Terms & Privacy
Mountain Xpress © 1995-2024
logo-round-purple

User Login