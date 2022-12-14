Sounds of Hope: Local churches honor Ukrainian Christmas traditions
Volume
29/ Issue
20
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Mikhail Tikhonov
The Ukrainian holiday traditions of holy suppers and sacred songs find a home in multiple local congregations this Christmas season.
arts
Around Town: Author recounts journey from fundamentalism to BuddhismA local author recounts her long journey to Buddhism in new book. Plus, a native art gallery opens on Wall Street, Black Mountain's Poetry Night expands and Isis Music Hall…
food
What’s new in food: Crust Never Sleeps bakery opens on Sardis RoadJonathan Price and Dawn Alexander celebrate the launch of Crust Never Sleeps bakery. Also: Shiloh & Gaines launches on Hendersonville Road; Asheville Drag Brunch closes out the year with two…
news
Buncombe lags on goals for resident well-beingA quarterly update on the county’s strategic plan, shared with the Board of Commissioners during a Dec. 5 briefing, showed that three of the plan’s four primary goals in that…