Four of a Kind: Aaron Ybarra shares insights on the local theater scene

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Aaron Ybarra. Photo courtesy of the artist

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Aaron Ybarra is a Leicester-based actor whose credits include Different Strokes Performing Arts Collective, Asheville Community Theatre and other area companies.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming theater event/production happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Ybarra: I’m really looking forward to seeing Montford Park Players’ The Tempest, running Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout September. Director Dwight Chiles absolutely wowed the audience with their production of Much Ado About Nothing last year.

Outside of theater, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

Also bright and beaming on my radar is Enter the Garden, showing at the Wortham Center for the Arts on Nov. 18. I’m a sucker for aerial arts, and the 13th Hour Dance Company delivered sizzling and stellar work in their previous shows at Hi-Wire Brewing. I’m pumped to see them bring it in this new venue.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Currently, I’m working on Twelfth Night, which debuted June 23, at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater, and runs through Saturday, July 22. Director Fable Day leads a phenomenal cast of LGBTQIA2S+ persons into a wonderful, queer pirate-y romp.

