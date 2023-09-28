Four of a Kind: Hali Macko on the local painting scene

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Hali Macko. Photo courtesy of the artist

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Hali Macko is an Asheville-based painter and the owner of Sunblossom Designs.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming visual art event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I find great inspiration from viewing paintings at Momentum Gallery, the Blue Spiral 1, Woolworth Walk and other galleries around Asheville. Every painter has such a unique way of creating and capturing the mood of an image. I’ve recently been wanting to learn how to create more realistic “from life” paintings. I’m curious to see Daniel Robbins‘ Hourglass exhibition, which opened Sept. 1 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Blue Spiral. He has a beautiful, realistic style of painting and his attention to detail is exquisite! I would be excited to see his work up close and in person.

Outside of visual art, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I always enjoy going to the Handmade Market in downtown Marshall. This year it will be Saturday, Nov. 18-Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Marshall High Studios. The Handmade Market is full of local artisans, and I’m consistently inspired by the creativity and talent of our local community.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

My business name is Sunblossom Designs, and I primarily focus on painting scenes from nature. I sell at the North Asheville Tailgate Market and have my cards and artwork in various stores in town. I grew up in Western North Carolina, and it has been a great joy to be a part of the art community in the Asheville area. I’m currently working on painting a native garden scene mural in West Asheville with my twin sister, Ayla Macko. It’s exciting to paint on something so permanent and to have our artwork displayed for the public to see.

