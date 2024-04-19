Four of a Kind: Logan Hall shares insights on local visual arts scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Logan Hall is an Asheville-based graphic designer and owner of Logarhythm Creative. He also plays in the band Pink Beds.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming visual arts event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m looking forward to visiting Creative Hangouts hosted by AIGA Asheville. It’s a presentation/panel discussion and social of top Asheville-based creative professionals, and [it] hosts a different topic each third Thursday of the month [at Mojo Event Hall, 81 S. Broadway]. Whether navigating the waters of a creative career, juggling artistic passions with professional demands or simply seeking inspiration from like-minded creatives, this event is for you.

Outside of visual arts, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I can’t wait for the second year of AVLFest, Thursday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 4. Last year laid the groundwork and went off without a hitch, and I’m excited to see how much better round two will be. [Festival organizer/co-founder] Jeff Whitworth and his team are putting Asheville’s local music scene on the map with this one.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’ve worked with Asheville-based outdoors company Eagles Nest Outfitters over the past year on an artist series ENO hammock that I got to illustrate and design. [It’s] so cool! ENO evokes a sense of nostalgia and general good times outdoors for me, and I was honored to be asked to collaborate with them on something others can use and enjoy in the outdoors. Be on the lookout for the release later this year.

Over the past few years, I’ve also worked closely with the FloydFest music festival’s team on their branding and artwork, and I am so looking forward to seeing this year’s festival come to life. This will be the first festival in its new home, Festival Park [in Floyd, Va., Wednesday, July 24-Sunday, July 28], and it will be superrewarding to see my work help brand the new space and to help a greater dream manifest.