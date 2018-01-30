Smart Bets: A Contemporary Response to Our Changing Environment

In an effort to examine climate change through artists’ perspectives, Pink Dog Gallery hosts A Contemporary Response to Our Changing Environment, a group exhibition of Pink Dog Creative artists, curated by Joseph Pearson. Moving beyond the gallery’s walls, the artists are also being granted the opportunity to share their interpretations with scientists and business leaders who will be attending Climate Con, North Carolina’s first conference on the business of climate. The second associated exhibition will be on display March 19-23 at The Collider, but the initial show’s opening reception takes place Saturday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m. at Pink Dog. The exhibition will run through March 31, Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Free to attend. pinkdog-creative.com. Pictured, “Polluted Health” by Joseph Pearson
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.