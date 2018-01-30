Smart Bets: A Contemporary Response to Our Changing Environment

In an effort to examine climate change through artists’ perspectives, Pink Dog Gallery hosts A Contemporary Response to Our Changing Environment, a group exhibition of Pink Dog Creative artists, curated by Joseph Pearson. Moving beyond the gallery’s walls, the artists are also being granted the opportunity to share their interpretations with scientists and business leaders who will be attending Climate Con, North Carolina’s first conference on the business of climate. The second associated exhibition will be on display March 19-23 at The Collider, but the initial show’s opening reception takes place Saturday, Feb. 3, 5-8 p.m. at Pink Dog. The exhibition will run through March 31, Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Free to attend. pinkdog-creative.com. Pictured, “Polluted Health” by Joseph Pearson