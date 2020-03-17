Smart Bets: Ann Zelle — Remember When …

In 2007, renowned photographer and educator Ann Zelle retired to Western North Carolina, where she’s pursued work as a sculptor in welded metals and ceramics. To honor her creative output prior to that move, The Gallery @ Dot Editions presents the show Ann Zelle — Remember When …, featuring photographs shown for the first time in nearly 40 years. Among the selected depictions of hidden moments and private spaces are a series of black-and-white photographs shot with the “toy” Diana Camera on 120 medium format film and contact printed with enlarged copy negatives using palladium printing techniques, plus original color Polaroids from her “Baltimore Days” series. The exhibition opens Friday, March 20, and will be on display through June 26. A closing reception date has yet to be determined. Free to attend. doteditions.com. Photo by Zelle, courtesy of The Gallery @ Dot Editions

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.