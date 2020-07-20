Smart Bets: Anything That Floats

Each year, creative locals join forces, construct a water-ready craft of various components and take to the French Broad River for RiverLink’s Anything That Floats parade. However, due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, the 2020 edition is pivoting to semivirtual status. Adhering to the theme “French Broad in Wonderland,” participants are invited to dress up and deck out their boats and tubes in Through the Looking Glass fashion, take to any section of the river, snap a photo and share it on social media with the hashtag #AnythingThatFloats2020, or email it to info@riverlink.org. Prizes will be awarded for Most Creative, Most Environmentally Friendly and Best Costume, and winners will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 5, live on Facebook. Registration costs start at $25 and include entry to the event, a 5-liter dry bag filled with goodies and a raffle ticket for prizes donated by local businesses. riverlink.org. Photo courtesy of RiverLink

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.