Smart Bets: Asheville Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Now that GEICO’s “It’s What You Do” campaign has been going for a few years, it’s a wonder that the punchline “If you’re a ballet company, you put on a production of The Nutcracker” has yet to be used. Diana Wortham Theatre hosts performances of the holiday classic by Ballet Conservatory of Asheville Thursday-Friday, Dec. 14-15, but first is The Asheville Ballet’s version of the seasonal favorite. Directed by Ann Dunn — two degrees removed from Marius Petipa, who choreographed the original ballet in 1892 — this year’s iteration features new dances for multiple characters and the addition of a Chinese dragon and puppet doll as entertainment for Clara. Take in the sugar plum fairy Friday-Saturday, Dec. 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 9-10, at 2:30 p.m. $15-50. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Michael Krout

