Now that GEICO’s “It’s What You Do” campaign has been going for a few years, it’s a wonder that the punchline “If you’re a ballet company, you put on a production of The Nutcracker” has yet to be used. Diana Wortham Theatre hosts performances of the holiday classic by Ballet Conservatory of Asheville Thursday-Friday, Dec. 14-15, but first is The Asheville Ballet’s version of the seasonal favorite. Directed by Ann Dunn — two degrees removed from Marius Petipa, who choreographed the original ballet in 1892 — this year’s iteration features new dances for multiple characters and the addition of a Chinese dragon and puppet doll as entertainment for Clara. Take in the sugar plum fairy Friday-Saturday, Dec. 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 9-10, at 2:30 p.m. $15-50. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Michael Krout
Smart Bets: Asheville Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Now that GEICO’s “It’s What You Do” campaign has been going for a few years, it’s a wonder that the punchline “If you’re a ballet company, you put on a production of The Nutcracker” has yet to be used. Diana Wortham Theatre hosts performances of the holiday classic by Ballet Conservatory of Asheville Thursday-Friday, Dec. 14-15, but first is The Asheville Ballet’s version of the seasonal favorite. Directed by Ann Dunn — two degrees removed from Marius Petipa, who choreographed the original ballet in 1892 — this year’s iteration features new dances for multiple characters and the addition of a Chinese dragon and puppet doll as entertainment for Clara. Take in the sugar plum fairy Friday-Saturday, Dec. 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 9-10, at 2:30 p.m. $15-50. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Michael Krout
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.