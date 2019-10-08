Smart Bets: BalletX

Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, Philadelphia-based BalletX seeks to push the boundaries of classical ballet and other dance forms by encouraging formal experimentation within the rigors of technique. From its Center for World Premiere Choreography home studio, the company crafts original works to share via performance seasons at The Wilma Theater, free pop-up shows across the city and widespread touring. The latest road trips include shows at The Wortham Center on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. BalletX’s Asheville stop will also build on the company’s recent dance education focus and feature a master class for various dance levels in DWT’s Henry LaBrun Studio and free pre-performance discussions with the company at 7 p.m. in the facility’s Tina McGuire Theatre. $20-$48 for performances. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Gabriel Bienczycki