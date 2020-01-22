Smart Bets: CRAFT: Authors in Conversation

Author of Malaprop’s all-time best-selling book The Last Castle, Asheville-based writer Denise Kiernan is teaming with the bookstore for a new monthly literary series titled CRAFT: Authors in Conversation. For each installment, Kiernan and a guest author will discuss the latter’s latest work and the craft of writing at local bar Little Jumbo, whose staff will create a specialty cocktail or mocktail. The inaugural event takes place Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m., when New York City-based author Ada Calhoun will join Kiernan to discuss Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis. The book-length expansion of Calhoun’s popular story for Oprah.com explores the distinct issues facing Gen X women. Future guests include Therese Anne Fowler discussing her novel A Good Neighborhood; graphic novelist Andre Frattino; and local novelist Wiley Cash. Free to attend. littlejumbobar.com. Photo by Mallory Cash
