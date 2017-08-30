Smart Bets: Daren Wang

Following a woman abolitionist committed to nursing a wounded, runaway slave back to health and helping him cross the nearby Canadian border, Daren Wang’s The Hidden Light of Northern Fires is a fantasia on his Town Line, N.Y., childhood home, a former barn that was part of the Underground Railroad. While on tour promoting his first novel at 30-plus stops, the former public radio producer will team with a different author friend (e.g., Charles Frazier in Asheville, Robert Hicks in Nashville and Daniel Wallace in Chapel Hill) to find the best bourbon cocktail in the best bar in the South. He’ll blog about that quest for BitterSoutherner.com. Before imbibing, Wang will discuss his book with Frazier as part of a free event on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at Malaprop’s. malaprops.com. Photo of Wang by Tom Meyer