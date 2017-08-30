Smart Bets: Daren Wang

Following a woman abolitionist committed to nursing a wounded, runaway slave back to health and helping him cross the nearby Canadian border, Daren Wang’s The Hidden Light of Northern Fires is a fantasia on his Town Line, N.Y., childhood home, a former barn that was part of the Underground Railroad. While on tour promoting his first novel at 30-plus stops, the former public radio producer will team with a different author friend (e.g., Charles Frazier in Asheville, Robert Hicks in Nashville and Daniel Wallace in Chapel Hill) to find the best bourbon cocktail in the best bar in the South. He’ll blog about that quest for BitterSoutherner.com. Before imbibing, Wang will discuss his book with Frazier as part of a free event on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at Malaprop’s. malaprops.com. Photo of Wang by Tom Meyer
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.