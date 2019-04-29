Smart Bets: Everything Is True, Nothing Is Permitted

Reversing the order of a familiar adage, Czech American artist Tom Pazderka’s exhibit Everything Is True, Nothing Is Permitted is described by host Bender Gallery as “a commentary on the developing mores of the 21st century and the age of cyberspace.” Through a process of taking reclaimed wood panels, which he then burns and paints with a mixture of ashes, charcoal, oil and water, Pazderka has crafted a collection of paintings based on found family photos from his youth, images of dictators that spotlight their original vocations and images of smoke clouds from the California wildfires that threatened his studio. There will be a preview reception for the exhibit on Friday, May 3, 5-8 p.m. The Western Carolina University alum’s creations will be up through Friday, May 31. Free to attend. bendergallery.com. Photo of “Anamnesis” courtesy of Pazderka