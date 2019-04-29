Smart Bets: Everything Is True, Nothing Is Permitted

Reversing the order of a familiar adage, Czech American artist Tom Pazderka’s exhibit Everything Is True, Nothing Is Permitted is described by host Bender Gallery as “a commentary on the developing mores of the 21st century and the age of cyberspace.” Through a process of taking reclaimed wood panels, which he then burns and paints with a mixture of ashes, charcoal, oil and water, Pazderka has crafted a collection of paintings based on found family photos from his youth, images of dictators that spotlight their original vocations and images of smoke clouds from the California wildfires that threatened his studio. There will be a preview reception for the exhibit on Friday, May 3, 5-8 p.m. The Western Carolina University alum’s creations will be up through Friday, May 31. Free to attend. bendergallery.com. Photo of “Anamnesis” courtesy of Pazderka
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.