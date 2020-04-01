Smart Bets: Facebook Live Art Auction

In response to livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19, the Arts Council of Henderson County has launched a weekly Facebook Live Art Auction. Each Sunday, 3-4 p.m., the organization will feature works from local artists in the community. Of monies raised, “90% of the proceeds go back to the artist, and 10% supports the Artists in Schools program,” according to a press release. “If you are an art supporter and would like to participate in the auction, go to our Facebook page … and join us for an hour of art, auction and conversation.” The remaining events on April 5 and 12 will be co-hosted by the arts council’s executive director, Hannah Duncan, and it president, Josh Dunkin. Learn more at avl.mx/711. Painting by Bethany Joy

