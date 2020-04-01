In response to livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19, the Arts Council of Henderson County has launched a weekly Facebook Live Art Auction. Each Sunday, 3-4 p.m., the organization will feature works from local artists in the community. Of monies raised, “90% of the proceeds go back to the artist, and 10% supports the Artists in Schools program,” according to a press release. “If you are an art supporter and would like to participate in the auction, go to our Facebook page … and join us for an hour of art, auction and conversation.” The remaining events on April 5 and 12 will be co-hosted by the arts council’s executive director, Hannah Duncan, and it president, Josh Dunkin. Learn more at avl.mx/711. Painting by Bethany Joy
Smart Bets: Facebook Live Art Auction
In response to livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19, the Arts Council of Henderson County has launched a weekly Facebook Live Art Auction. Each Sunday, 3-4 p.m., the organization will feature works from local artists in the community. Of monies raised, “90% of the proceeds go back to the artist, and 10% supports the Artists in Schools program,” according to a press release. “If you are an art supporter and would like to participate in the auction, go to our Facebook page … and join us for an hour of art, auction and conversation.” The remaining events on April 5 and 12 will be co-hosted by the arts council’s executive director, Hannah Duncan, and it president, Josh Dunkin. Learn more at avl.mx/711. Painting by Bethany Joy
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.