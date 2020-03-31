Smart Bets: Haywood Street Fresco

While local art galleries, museums and institutions temporarily close or limit their accessibility to appointments, some are sharing their collections online. Among the viewable projects is the Haywood Street Fresco, which portrays Jesus’ Beatitudes sermon (i.e., “Blessed are the poor”) via Asheville iconography and residents. The virtual tour allows interested parties to “visit” the fresco from any web-enabled device, taking in the array of colorful paintings and learning about how the collaborative work came to be. In addition to providing close-up views of the fresco with background on the numerous community members who posed for the project, the virtual tour features early-stage sketches and the themes and messages that artists Christopher Holt, Caleb Clark, John Dempsey, Jill Hooper and Anselme Long seek to convey. Photo of Edward Smith mural by John Warner/Warner Photography. visit.haywoodstreetfresco.org

