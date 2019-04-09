Smart Bets: Hidden

Last summer, Asheville-based body love coach Christine Garvin’s life changed when emergency surgeries left her requiring the use of an ileostomy bag. Along the way, she discovered the surprisingly high number of women throughout the U.S. who contend with a prohibitively expensive health care system that often doesn’t believe their struggles and leaves them, in her words, “hiding their illnesses behind a cloak of shame.” Together with photographer Sarah Hooker, Garven has created the photo essay exhibit Hidden. The collection features individual and group shots of a diverse set of women who each appear to be in good health but are actually battling various types of chronic pain. The exhibit opens Saturday, April 13, 6-8 p.m., at The BLOCK off Biltmore. Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, a beverage, readings and updates from the women who were photographed. $10. avl.mx/5uw. Photo by Sarah Hooker