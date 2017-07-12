Smart bets: Inheritance

Four North Carolina painters — who work in mediums from wallboard mud to oil paint — will gather for a show at the Toe River Arts Council in Spruce Pine. These artists aren’t united by style but by history — specifically, a shared connection to East Carolina University painting professor Paul Hartley, with whom they all studied. “Through the years, the four of us have shown together at least three other times. We have sent images via email, and, more recently, started attending the Penland winter residencies,” explains pencil artist Kiki Farish. “We trust and, in a way, crave each other’s critical eye, because it reinforces Paul’s influence.” Farish, Jane Wells Harrison, Jill Eberle and Jerry Jackson gather once more for the exhibition Inheritance. On display through Friday, Aug. 18, Inheritance opens with a reception on Saturday, July 15, at 5 p.m. Free. toeriverarts.org. Pictured, “Ashram,” by Kiki Farish
