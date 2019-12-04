Smart bets: Juniper Bends Reading Series

The quarterly reading series, which pairs poets with long-form writers and seasoned wordsmiths with emerging artists, returns — and this time with a festive edition. While the full showcase won’t be a sendup of snow angels and silver bells, each presenter will share something reflective of the season and its celebratory side. Readers include poet, professor and editor Katherine Soniat (author of Bright Stranger and other titles); poet, prose writer and artist Steve Abhaya Brooks (Savage Amusement, among other titles); poet and mental health professional Eric Tran (The Gutter Spread Guide to Prayer, due out in 2020), poet and community advocate Daniel Suber, and narrative nonfiction writer Ash Lounsbury. The event takes place at Downtown Books & News on Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., with cookies, wine by donation and books for sale by the writers. Free. avl.mx/6pp. Photos of Suber, left, and Lounsbury courtesy of the writers
