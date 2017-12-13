Smart Bets: Kimberly J. Simms

Researched and written while in Flat Rock as the 2016 Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site Writer-in-Residence, Kimberly J. Simms’ debut book of poetry, Lindy Lee: Songs on Mill Hill, delves into the minds of textile workers in the rural Carolina Piedmont. The Greenville, S.C.-based author’s explorations of new roles for women, the presence of child labor and a tight community’s loss of an established way of life went on to receive praise from author Ron Rash. An experienced performer with a background in poetry slams, as well as a former schoolteacher, Simms will read from Lindy Lee as part of the Asheville Poetry Series at The BLOCK off Biltmore on Monday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Free. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo courtesy of Simms