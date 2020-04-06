Smart Bets: Museum From Home

With their doors temporarily closed, art institutions around the world are offering complimentary digital access to their exhibitions and programs — including multiple Western North Carolina institutions. The Asheville Art Museum (ashevilleart.org/museum-from-home) has made its collection virtually available, along with “I Spy” games and downloadable coloring sheets for kids (and adults). Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (blackmountaincollege.org/museum-from-home) has extended its current exhibition, Question Everything! The Women of Black Mountain College, through Aug. 15 and added a digital portal. And the Smith-McDowell House Museum (wnchistory.omeka.net/exhibits) has a pair of virtual exhibits: 1918 vs. 2020: Epidemics Then & Now in WNC and Hillbillyland: Myth & Reality in Appalachian Culture. Photo of The Old Elm by Childe Hassam (1916, oil on canvas) courtesy of the Asheville Art Museum

